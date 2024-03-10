Police working to identify 2 suspects involved in burglarizing McDonough storage facility

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Months after a storage facility in McDonough was reportedly burglarized, Henry County Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2023.

Surveillance footage at the 10 Federal Self Storage site showed the two suspects entering someone’s storage unit and stealing “various items inside.”

The victim discovered the burglary on March 1, after which they reported it to law enforcement.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspects pictured on surveillance is asked to call Det. D. Green at 770-288-8394.

Tips, photos and videos that could help can be sent to 770-220-7009, according to police.

