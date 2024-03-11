Police want to identify 2 men who broke into McDonough storage unit and stole items

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police want to identify two men who they say stole items from a storage unit in McDonough.

On October 21, 2023, the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 10 Federal Self Storage, located at 930 Dailey Mill Road and stole the contents from the unit.

The owner of the items discovered the theft on March 1, 2024 and reported it to police.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Detective D. Green at 770-288-8394, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009.

