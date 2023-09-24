Police searching for ‘critically missing’ metro Atlanta teen

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a “critically missing” teen.

Henry County police said they are looking for 16-year-old Ethan Lormand, who was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday at a home on Yates Drive.

Lormand is five foot three inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Authorities did not provide additional information regarding Lormand’s disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Lormand’s whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant E. Moore at 470-367-3958.

