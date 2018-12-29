Police looking for driver after fiery hit-and-run crash in Henry County

Police are looking for a driver that caused a fiery hit-and-run crash in Henry County.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained from a viewer video of the car on fire following the crash.
Investigators told Johnson that two people had to climb through windows to escape the burning vehicle.
We're speaking to a woman who escaped the crash for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
