Police looking for driver after fiery hit-and-run crash in Henry County

    By: Matt Johnson

    Police are looking for a driver that caused a fiery hit-and-run crash in Henry County.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained from a viewer video of the car on fire following the crash. 

    Investigators told Johnson that two people had to climb through windows to escape the burning vehicle. 

    We're speaking to a woman who escaped the crash for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

