Police chief walks Channel 2 through Henry County hostage situation

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - It was the call a police chief never wants to get. A man inside a Henry County home shot two police officers and held a teenager hostage.
Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman talked one-on-one with Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant and walked him through critical decisions during the 17-hour ordeal that ended with three people dead.
Officers Keegan Merritt and Taylor Webb were both shot and are now recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital. They are both expected to be OK.
Police said Merritt and Webb went to the home after family members reported seeing a woman unresponsive in the garage.
"Your heart just sinks," Amerman said. "All he had to was come out with his hands up."
The chief walks us through the body camera video and the tense moments that unfolded throughout the situation, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
