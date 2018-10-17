  • Parents upset over school district not offering boys swim team

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Parents are upset that their local school district does not offer a swimming team for boys, even though it has a girls swimming team. 

    The Henry County parents tell Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes the lack of a boys team is discrimination and could cause their sons to lose out on college scholarships. 

    "I think that if a sport is offered, every child should have the option," one parent told Fernandes. 

