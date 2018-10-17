HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Parents are upset that their local school district does not offer a swimming team for boys, even though it has a girls swimming team.
The Henry County parents tell Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes the lack of a boys team is discrimination and could cause their sons to lose out on college scholarships.
"I think that if a sport is offered, every child should have the option," one parent told Fernandes.
The immediate action the parents believe the district should take, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
School officials say they want to add boys swimming but there’s no money in the budget for it right now & they’re not sure if there’s enough need for it. Parents haven’t gone through the proper channels to present the need for boys swimming. pic.twitter.com/GyofIN038N— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}