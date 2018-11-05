Officers hailed as heroes after pulling man from burning home

HAMPTON, Ga. - Two Henry County officers are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a man from a burning home.
Officer Alex Maddox and Deputy Justin Benefield responded to a call for a house fire on River View Court in Hampton.
They heard a man inside of the burning home. They tried to go in through the front door, but the smoke was too heavy. After taking a breath of fresh air, the officers made their way inside the house and found the 21-year-old man and pulled him out.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the deputy police chief, who said the men went above and beyond the call of duty.
