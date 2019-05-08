Mother outraged after she says boys stunned son on school bus

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is getting answers for a local mother who says an elementary school student brought a stun gun on a school bus and shocked her son.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office sent Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman the report that confirmed the incident last month.
Hyman started asking questions about the situation when the boy’s mother contacted Channel 2 Action News trying to get some answers from the school district.
"He’s fearful. He didn't even know what a Taser was until this happened to him,” the mother said about her son.
A school district spokesperson confirmed three students were punished because of this.
