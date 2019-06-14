MISSING! Help bring this 15-year-old girl home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Jacy Tyndall was last seen in McDonough on April 14.
Investigators believe Jacy could be in the area of north Atlanta.
Jacy is 5 feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Jacy is urged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 1-770-288-7100.
