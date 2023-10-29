Metro Atlanta neighbor from Massachusetts reacts to Maine mass shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Robert Torrey is from Thompson/Brunswick area in Maine which is right next door to Lisbon Falls and Lewiston.

It’s close to where the mass shooting happened in Maine. Maine Police say Robert Card shot and killed multiple people earlier this week.

“Oh, within a few miles. Within a few miles. It’s literally less than five or six miles,” Torrey said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police later found Card’s body. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I was in shock. I was literally in shock. I was getting information from Facebook. My wife was telling me at the same time to put it on the news,” Torrey said.

Torrey started calling and texting his friends who still live there. Some were near the events that happened.

“My sister’s ex-boyfriend lives near the boat ramp, where they found his vehicle. Another couple of friends, from high school live near where they found his body,” Torrey said.

TRENDING STORIES:

For about two days, police searched for Card; Torrey tells me he didn’t know Robert Card personally, but one of his friends did.

“He had played horseshoes with him in a summer league, I think for the last couple of years. He knew his name, that night before the authorities did. He recognized the shirt he was wearing,” Torrey said.

Friday, police found Card dead.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“There’s an overwhelming sense of relief. They’re ready to move on and heal and get on with some closure,” he said.

Closure he says will eventually come, but as of right now, the healing process must start.

“Stay strong. Stay strong. You’re loved all over the world. If there’s anything you need, I don’t necessarily mean from me, but if there’s anything you need, you can ask,” Torrey said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect accused of stabbing great-nephew of Nat King Cole to death arrested, APD says The man accused of stabbing the great-nephew of Nat King Cole to death has been arrested, Atlanta Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

©2023 Cox Media Group