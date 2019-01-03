0 Man who dedicated his life to helping community killed in hit-and-run

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man who had dedicated his life to God, and helping his community.

Robert Jones, 66, was crossing a busy highway in Henry County Wednesday morning when two cars hit him.

Jones was walking in an area he was familiar with. He walked around there every day. Now, a memorial sits in his honor.

When Jones wasn't in church, his pastor told Channel 2's Matt Johnson there was a good chance he was probably walking somewhere.

"He was always walking, always talking to everybody, always blessing everybody, would give you the shirt off his back," said Timothy McBride, the Pastor at Tabernacle of Praise Church International

Police said the first driver stopped to help in the road but the second one bypassed stopped cars and hit Jones on Highway 20 and then kept driving. Jones died shortly after 6:30 Wednesday morning and his wife, children and grandchildren have mourned him ever since.

"We were at the hospital with the family, trying to console them and pray with them," McBride said.

Jones was not in a crosswalk when the two cars hit him but those who knew him say he would often walk with a reflective vest and he was not one to take risks with traffic.

"He's an older man too, so he's not just going to jump out there," McBride said. "A lot of people are really just shaken by this."

Jones had devoted his life to God and helping the homeless in Henry County.

Now, his family is hoping the second driver can answer some lingering questions about the deadly crash.

"Hopefully, this person can come forward and it can bring closure to this whole situation," McBride said.

Police say they don't have a clear description of the second vehicle from witnesses.

It was dark at around the time the crash happened.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses could possibly play a key role in making an arrest.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help Jones' family. You can learn more here.

