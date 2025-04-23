Man wanted for sexual battery against customer at Henry County gas station

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police in Henry County are actively searching for a suspect accused of sexual battery.

Henry County police said on Sunday, the suspect committed sexual battery against a woman at a gas station on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge.

On Tuesday, the suspect was spotted by a store clerk but ran from police when officers were trying to identify him.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to call Det. J. Love at 770-288-8370, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

