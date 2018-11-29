Man pleads guilty after hitting, killing acclaimed Georgia sculptor

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man who hit and killed an acclaimed Georgia sculptor in 2015 pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide.
Andy Davis, 56 was sitting on his motorcycle at a light on Jodeco Road when Corey Sease, 20, plowed into him with his truck.
Davis was thrown from the bike and later died. Sease had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the wreck.
Davis was originally chosen to sculpt a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. that was supposed to stand in front of the Georgia Capitol. He had just met with lawmakers about the design a week before the accident. The statue was completed by another sculptor in 2017.
Davis is known for a life-sized bronze statue of Ray Charles that stands in Albany.
Sease pleaded guilty to three separate counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving. He will be sentenced in December.
