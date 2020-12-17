Man paralyzed after police Tasered him, determined to walk again

A young man paralyzed after police tasered him said he is determined to walk again.
Jaylin Hughes, 21, spoke exclusively with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden for the first time since filing a federal lawsuit over the summer accusing a former McDonough Police Lieutenant of violating his civil rights.
Seiden met up with Hughes as he voted for the first time in a presidential election in November.
“I just feel like it’s important. Us younger people, for us to come out here and vote, especially the way the world is going,” said Hughes.
It’s hard to believe that just 18 months ago Hughes, a former high school basketball player, was seen on police body camera video on the ground begging officers for help, unaware that he had just broken his neck.
“Sir, I feel like I feel like I’m going to die. Help me sir, stand up. Please! Please! Please, sir. I can’t move. I feel like I’m going to die,” said Hughes on police body cam video. “Can you feel me touching your hand?” the officer asked. “No,” Hughes answered.
It happened after a concerned citizen called 911 complaining about a group of suspicious young men sitting in a car smoking marijuana at a McDonough apartment complex in the summer of 2019.
According to the federal lawsuit, an officer at the scene drew his gun and started walking toward the car. That’s when Hughes got frightened, jumped out of the car and ran.
Hughes’ attorneys claim that their client was attempting to climb a 5 1/2 foot fence, posing no threat to police when former Lt. Douglas Miller fired his taser, causing Hughes to lose his balance and sending him falling head-first into the ground.
The fall fractured five of the seven vertebrae in his neck and collapsed his lung, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
“I got tased?” Hughes asked on body camera video. “You got tased,” the officer replied. “I can’t feel my body. I got tased. I’m paralyzed sir,” said Hughes.
Even the responding officers recognized the seriousness of his injuries. “He’s probably paralyzed. I think he’s paralyzed,” said an officer on body camera video.
“It’s just unthinkable that someone would try to justify the use of this kind of force knowing that it’s against every policy, every procedure and could lead to the condition that Jaylin’s in,” said Hughes’ attorney, Muwuli Davis.
Channel 2 took this incident to retired Atlanta Police Detective Orrick Curry over the summer.
Curry taught taser tactics to cadets enrolled at the police academy. After reviewing the case, he called Miller’s use of force “excessive” and “unjustified.”
“If a person is on an elevated state, being they’re on an elevation, then you should not use that taser on that subject at that time or at any time because they could fall down,” said Curry.
Police charged Hughes with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.
McDonough Police launched an internal affairs investigation into use of force, but two months into it former Lieutenant Douglas Miller resigned and took a job in the private sector.
Channel 2 reached out to his attorney, but he did not respond.
“We’ve seen it time and time again where officers resign and go somewhere else and then what’s left behind are the people they’ve hurt or harmed and the families who’ve been devastated by their actions,” said Davis.
The federal lawsuit also names former McDonough Police Chief Preston Dorsey, who now serves as the city administrator, as a defendant.
Channel 2 reached out to him for comment and requested copies of the internal affairs investigation and body camera footage. The city denied all three requests citing the ongoing lawsuit.
“It’s an injustice and the injustice continues because it hasn’t been resolved and no one’s been prosecuted,” said Davis.
Hughes’ attorneys asked him not to discuss the specifics of the case with us. But for his mother Tanya it’s all about moving forward and making progress. “The perfect justice would just for him to be able to move,” she said.
Hughes is determined to walk again and overcome any obstacles that may stand in his way.
“I appreciate everyone who has been following my story and got my back and I love all of you for that. Just to get back on my feet, that’s the only justice I want,” said Hughes.
His mother said doctors who treat traumatic spinal cord injuries like the one Hughes suffered say the first two years is when the patient has the best chance of making significant progress. But that requires intense physical therapy and care.
Hughes’ insurance policy maxed out and his family is having to pay out of pocket. They also had to retrofit their home because he uses a wheelchair. They launched a GoFundMe page for donations.
