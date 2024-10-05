Man accused of repeatedly shoplifting from Henry Co. business

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police want to identify the person shown in screenshots from surveillance video.

They say he stole a box of Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars worth $142.89 from the BP Provision gas station on Highway 20 East in McDonough, and then ran away.

The manager of the store said this same person has shoplifted items from the store before.

If you recognize him, police ask you to call Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, videos, and photos to 770-220-7009.

