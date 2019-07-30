Jury deciding fate of foster parents charged in 2-year-old's death

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Jury deliberations have entered a second day in the trial for foster parents accused of killing a 2-year-old girl.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum have been on trial for weeks in the 2015 death of Laila Daniel.
Channel 2 Action News has followed every step of the case and the trial since the day she died. Channel 2’s Sophia Choi is in the courtroom as the jury continues to deliberate.
We'll bring you any updates in the deliberations and the moment a verdict is announced, on our breaking news app and Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The Rosenbaums were fostering Laila and her 4-year-old sister, but prosecutors said instead of taking care of them, the couple abused them.
A GBI autopsy showed Laila died from a strong hit to the stomach. The defense argued the Rosenbaums tried to save Laila from choking on a chicken nugget.
The couple, who are both facing 49 charges, did not take the stand during the trial.
