Henry County Police looking for shoplifter who stole groceries, items from Target

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man they say shoplifted from a McDonough Target.

Police say on Aug. 23, just after 5 p.m., the suspect entered the Target location at 1850 Jonesboro Road in McDonough where he picked up various groceries and chemical items.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

However, police say he selectively scanned items without failing to scan all of them.

The suspect headed to the exit, after refusing to follow the loss prevention officer back to his office, and left the items he didn’t buy.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Det. E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or can text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman injured in Pickens County house explosion passes away after being hospitalized for injuries

©2024 Cox Media Group