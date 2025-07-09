Henry County police looking for hit-and-run suspects

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County want to identify two people they say were involved in a hit-and-run crash on June 27.

Police said the crash happened on Panola Road near Highway 155 N. in Ellenwood at about 5:41 p.m.

The temporary license plate on the black Kia Optima belongs on a white Dodge Journey.

If you have information about the identity of the driver or passenger, you are asked to call Officer A. Witzel-Kennedy at 470-367-3872, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

