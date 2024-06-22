Henry County police investigate hit and run at Jonesboro Road art store

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating a hit and run that happened at an art store on Jonesboro Road June 16.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:55 p.m. at a Michael’s location at 1940 Jonesboro Road.

Surveillance footage provided by police show the driver and vehicle involved in the collision.

Police said the vehicle is a light blue Ford Focus with damage on the driver’s side and missing its rear bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident, who the driver is or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to contact Investigator M. Pilcher at 770-288-8113.

Tips, photos and videos can be texted to the Henry County Police Department at 770-220-7009.

