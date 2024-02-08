Henry County man arrested, charged with drug trafficking after police raided his home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police officials arrested a 47-year-old man on Tuesday for possession of drugs and selling those drugs at his home.

Police say Eric Deon Hunter is charged with cocaine trafficking, methamphetamine trafficking and marijuana possession.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials with Newnan police say they began to investigate Hunter’s home after receiving numerous tips alleging drug sales were occurring inside the home.

A search of Hunter’s home on Glenn Street turned up enough methamphetamine and cocaine that police said the surplus of drugs showed Hunter appeared to traffic them.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police also found two pounds of marijuana, digital scales and baggies inside the residence.

Hunter is in custody at the Coweta County Jail after being denied bond during his first appearance, Newnan police officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett officers investigate suspicious death in parking lot of apartment complex

©2023 Cox Media Group