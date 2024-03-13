Henry County fire crews rescue stranded swimmer over the weekend

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews in Henry County came to the rescue over the weekend.

They were called to a report of a stranded swimmer just before 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Two rescue swimmers went into the water and rescued the victim.

First responders didn’t specify where the rescue happened, but said the swimmer wasn’t injured.

They want to remind boaters and swimmers to always wear life jackets in and around water.

