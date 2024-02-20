Henry County 4th grader to collect, distribute hundreds of pairs of new socks to those in need

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A group of elementary school students from Henry County is going above and beyond to help those who need it the most with a campaign to collect thousands of socks.

10-year-old Carnell Neurell says a new pair of socks can mean more to a person than many of us realize.

“Well, it’s kind of important for the community,” Neurell told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

The 4th grader is gathering as many socks as he can to help as many people as he can.

“I think it’s great to introduce kids to what community service is all about,” his grandmother Cherie Robinson said.

Neurell is part of a group known as ‘The Men of Distinction.’

It includes around 20 of the best and brightest at Oakland Elementary School in Henry County.

You have to earn your way into the group and projects to help others are what it’s all about.

The new socks now being collected will be distributed to local people who are unhoused, those living in domestic abuse shelters, and nursing home residents.

Carnell says socks are among the items requested the most.

He has set up donation boxes and barrels in a couple of shops, has been on the radio and now Channel 2 Action News to spread the word, and has a target he aims to hit.

“More than a thousand pairs,” Carnell said.

If you’d like to contribute to his effort, donate to his grandmother’s Cash App page.

