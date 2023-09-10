GoFundMe campaign raises money to pay for funeral of Gwinnett man killed in hit-and-run crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to cover the funeral expenses for the family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Henry County.

On September 2 at around 7 a.m., Robert Stalter left home with his dog for their routine morning stroll.

An unknown driver struck Stalter in his wheelchair.

Police say Stalter was left to suffer from injuries that would become fatal.

According to the GoFundMe page, the driver drove over several mailboxes before striking Stalter and his dog.

Stalter’s family learned that something was wrong when the dog returned to the house on a broken leash and without Stalter.

The organizer of the GoFundMe campaign had this to say about Stalter: “Rob was loved by so many. Everyone in the neighborhood knew him, spoke with him, laughed with him. He loved fishing, Nascar, and spending time with his family. He loved his dog, and making people laugh. He will be remembered and missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. He did not deserve what happened to him. He didn’t deserve to live his last moments in pain and fear. He deserved happiness, peace and the warm embrace of the ones he loved most.”

As of Sunday, more than $2,200 of the $2,500 goal had been raised.

