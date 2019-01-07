GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at sports bar in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving Henry County police officers.
The shooting happened early Monday morning at Tailgaters, on Highway 155 in McDonough.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to authorities for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 165 neglected German Shepherds rescued from central Georgia property
- Here's how the IRS has been affected by the government shutdown
- Family returns from holiday travel, finds man living in their Cobb home
Officers were not hurt, according to Henry County police.
Channel 2's Tom Jones saw police outside the sports bar just after 5 a.m.
On the scene of an officer involved shooting at Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grill in McDonough. Gathering details for a live report at 6. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/D8PNRMrPI6— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) January 7, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}