  GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at sports bar in Henry County

    By: Tom Jones

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving Henry County police officers. 

    The shooting happened early Monday morning at Tailgaters, on Highway 155 in McDonough.

    Officers were not hurt, according to Henry County police.

    Channel 2's Tom Jones saw police outside the sports bar just after 5 a.m. 

     

