Funeral set for expectant mother, teenager killed during standoff

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - They died together inside their Henry County home: an expectant mother and her 16-year-old son. Investigators believe Sandra White’s boyfriend shot and killed her and her teenage son.
This week, Antonio, Arkeyvion and Sandra White — who was due April 29 — will be honored together in a joint funeral service.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tabernacle of Praise Church International in McDonough. The celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Camptellton Road in Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Timothy Flemming will officiate.
Watkins Funeral Home in McDonough is in charge of arrangements. An online fundraising page was created for anyone wishing to assist the family with funeral costs.
Sandra White, 39, worked as a nurse at WellStar Atlanta Medical Center and planned to return to school to become a nurse practitioner, her family said. Arkeyvion was a sophomore at Dutchtown High School, where he was an honor student and played football.
Investigators believe Anthony Bailey shot his live-in girlfriend inside her Stockbridge home early Thursday. Bailey then shot and injured two police officers. He refused to surrender to police for more than 16 hours. When investigators entered the home, Arkeyvion was also found dead. Bailey died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A vigil was held Saturday night to celebrate the lives of the mother and son.
This story was written by Alexis Stevens with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
