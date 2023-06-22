Free books for students: NASCAR driver delivers book vending machine to elementary school

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR driver Erik Jones delivered a book vending machine to Rocky Creek Elementary School in Henry County Thursday.

The school is located on Hampton Locust Grove Road in Hampton.

It’s part of a program with the Erik Jones Foundation and Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta.

The vending machine is like any typical vending machine, except this one dispenses books.

Students don’t pay money for the books - they earn tokens through a reward program at the school that can be used in exchange for a book from the machine.

“I’m extremely excited about it because I am sure that it’s going to help foster the love of reading within our students,” Rocky Creek Elementary Principal Sonya Ayannuga said.

The school is on summer break at the moment, so only a few students got to see it Thursday.

The rest of the student body gets to experience the vending machine once school starts this fall.

