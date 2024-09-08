Fentanyl, cocaine seized during search warrants in Henry County

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Two people were arrested after police found multiple drugs inside two homes in Henry County.
On Thursday, Henry County authorities conducted two drug search warrants simultaneously on State Route 42 and a neighborhood north of the McDonough Square in McDonough.
Agents found 500.25 grams of marijuana, 11.1 grams of fentanyl, and 235.5 grams of cocaine. Officials also seized two handguns, a rifle, a money counter, a vacuum sealer, and three measuring scales.
While searching the suspect’s vehicle, police said they found 4.1 grams of cocaine. The vehicle was seized.
Two people were arrested on the following charges: possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The suspects’ identities were not released.
