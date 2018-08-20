Drivers: You could pay more to use express lanes starting today

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The express lanes that could get you to work and home faster will be costing you more starting today.
Some people could pay up to $16 starting Monday.
That is the most any driver will pay to use the new lanes.
Officials said they do not think that will be the average price.
It will only be for drivers who use the entire stretch of the new lanes during rush hour.
Officials predict that people will use lanes for a shorter amount of time, which will cost less than $16.
The new lanes are on Interstate 75 and they run through Henry and Clayton counties.
The south metro express lanes cover 12 miles and are reversible, heading north in the morning and south in the afternoon.
Thousands of drivers use it every day and state officials say it has eased traffic congestion since it opened a little over a year ago.
Express lane traffic moves about 10 to 15 miles per hour faster than regular lanes in the morning, and 20 miles per hour faster in the afternoon.
