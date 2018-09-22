Driver on the run after officer-involved shooting in Henry County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.
The Henry County Police Department requested the GBI after two officers fired at a car that drove toward them following a chase.
GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said the GBI is still working to identify the driver, who has not been found.
We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene. We'll have a live look on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
The GBI said a HCPD officer initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 75 around 1:26 a.m. Saturday before the driver fled the scene.
Officers chased the suspect to a cul-de-sac on Autumn Lake Drive in McDonough, where the car was stopped. The suspect then drove toward the officers, who fired shots.
Police found the car less than a mile away on Head Lane, but the driver was gone.
As is customary with officer-involved shootings, the GBI will continue its own investigation before turning it over to the local district attorney's office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'It was crazy in here': Man arrested for human trafficking when teen escapes to restaurant
- HIRING! Company seeks taste-testers, pays up to $1K per day for eating pizza
- GBI: 2nd student in 6 months found dead at campus apartment complex
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}