Driver on the run after officer-involved shooting in Henry County

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henry County. 

    The Henry County Police Department requested the GBI after two officers fired at a car that drove toward them following a chase.

    GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said the GBI is still working to identify the driver, who has not been found.

    The GBI said a HCPD officer initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 75 around 1:26 a.m. Saturday before the driver fled the scene. 

    Officers chased the suspect to a cul-de-sac on Autumn Lake Drive in McDonough, where the car was stopped. The suspect then drove toward the officers, who fired shots. 

    Police found the car less than a mile away on Head Lane, but the driver was gone.

    As is customary with officer-involved shootings, the GBI will continue its own investigation before turning it over to the local district attorney's office. 

