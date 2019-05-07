Crew tries to steal ATM after smashing truck, car into gas station

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Police are searching for a group of would-be robbers who smashed a car and a truck into a store and then tried to steal an ATM.
Surveillance video shows the crooks drove a white car into the store. Then seconds later, a red truck drives into the store.
A neighbor who spoke to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington at the boarded-up store Tuesday said the criminals need to make some honest money.
"Get your own business. Start a business, you know? Mow some lawns," Jackie Kearse said.
Washington learned Tuesday that the group had a backup plan when the first attempt to steal the ATM failed.
The strategy that made matters worse for the store's owner, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
