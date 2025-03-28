Channel 2 gets firsthand look at Henry deputies rounding up wanted fugitives

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — For the last few days, Henry County deputies have been rounding up people with active arrest warrants across the county.

Operation Safe Henry sees deputies serving warrants for everything from traffic misdemeanors to violent felonies with the goal of getting people in custody without anyone getting hurt.

On Friday, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes rode along with them and was there as one woman told them exactly where she was.

Deputies say they’re prepared for anything when making arrests, but some things can still take them by surprise.

“Every now and again, folks become comfortable in certain areas thinking that law enforcement is asleep,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

Fernandes joined Sgt. Carltez Jefferson going to a woman’s home who was wanted for a probation violation on a warrant for not having a driver’s license. The suspect wasn’t home, but her aunt gave her a call.

“Miss Ellison? You said you’re heading to the sheriff’s office?” Jefferson asked.

“Um, can you guys come get me?” she responded.

“Yes, we can definitely come get you,” Jefferson said.

So, Jefferson and Fernandes went to her location.

“How often does that happen?” Fernandes asked.

“Never, but we’ll take it,” Jefferson laughed.

When they got to her, the woman was taken into custody and booked into the jail in less than an hour.

Sheriff Scandrett said that in the last two years, Operation Safe Henry has ended in the arrests of almost 500 fugitives with no problems.

Officials are still totaling the number of arrests they’ve seen during this year’s operation.

