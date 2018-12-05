  • Business owner out hundreds of thousands after vandals hit building

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A local business owner is out hundreds of thousands of dollars after vandals destroyed one building and set fire to another one.

    It happened at a recycling plant on Valley Hill Road. The business owner says she believes it's a random act.

    "I never thought someone would have the audacity, the nerve to take out a whole building," she told us.

    The surveillance video she handed over to police, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories