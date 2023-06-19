Atlanta metro cities celebrate Juneteenth with parties and reflection

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Just two years ago, Juneteenth was made a national holiday, celebrating the official end of slavery in the United States.

Across the country, including in metro Atlanta, people are celebrating.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Stockbridge, where lots of people have come out for the occasion.

Juneteenth celebrates, and reflects upon, the end of slavery, thanks to the Emancipation Proclamation.

The proclamation went into effect in January 1863, but it took more than two years after to officially make it all the way around the U.S.

Federal troops had to bring the news to Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

Decades later, Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth a holiday, starting in 1980.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law adding Juneteenth to the list of federal holidays.

A year later, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp followed suit, signing a bill to add it to the official state holiday calendar.

“I’m just excited to see all my people out here to be free,” Demtria Wright told Channel 2 Action News. “I’m outside seeing all the love to be free and we continue to be free.”

