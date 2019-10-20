American Legion honors namesake soldier killed 75 years ago in WWII

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An American Legion in Henry County is honoring a World War II soldier who was killed 75 years ago with a special ceremony Sunday.
Willie B. Hatcher, of McDonough, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 1, 1944. He was the first soldier from the city to be killed in the war.
The American Legion post in McDonough, Post 516, is named after him.
Earlier this week, a delegation went to visit Hatcher's grave site in the Philippines. On Sunday, the group returned to McDonough to continue honoring Hatcher with a ceremony and flag presentation in his hometown.
Channel 2's Lauren Davis was there as members of the Willie B. Hatcher Post 516 gathered to pay respects to the post's namesake.
