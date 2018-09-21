ALERT: Crash blocking all but 1 lane of I-75 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A crash is blocking all but one lane of I-75S in Henry County, causing heavy delays during the Friday commute. The crash is south of I-675
Triple Team Traffic recommends using Highway 23 as an alternative.
At least four emergency vehicles were on the scene as crews worked to clean up debris on the road.
#GRIDLOCKALERT Henry Co: I-75/sb past I-675; crash blocking all but the right lane; heavy delays; use Hwy 23 as an alternate https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/aKix104xq9— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 21, 2018
