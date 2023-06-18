5 golf carts stolen from Henry County golf club in overnight heist, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for those who are responsible for stealing five different golf carts.

Just before 1 a.m. on June 10, an unknown person or several people went to Cotton Fields Golf Club in McDonough and stole four blue golf carts and one red golf cart.

The golf carts are Yamaha brand, according to police.

Police said the suspect or suspects were seen in a white Chevrolet Silverado High Country.

Police did not have any additional information about the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective S. Brown at 770-288-8394, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text police tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

