3 arrested after police find cocaine, marijuana in Stockbridge home

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County police arrested three people after they found illegal drugs inside a Stockbridge home.

It was Friday when officers executed a search warrant at a home along Wilson Avenue in Stockbridge.

The police department reportedly found 60 grams of suspected marijuana, 29.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and two guns.

Three adults were arrested and charged with violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

Their ages or identities were not released. The investigation is ongoing.

