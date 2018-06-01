2 new cases of rabies reported in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County Animal Control officials are warning residents about two new cases of rabies.
The new cases were reported Wednesday along Ridgewood Trail in Stockbridge and Hall Road in South Henry County, near the Spalding County line.
In the Hall Road case, the owner's two dogs had attacked and killed a raccoon, according to Henry County Rabies Control Officer Vince Farah.
"A lady's cat had been attacked and was fighting with this raccoon. The owner went out there and she separated the two. In the process, she was bit by the cat and the raccoon," Farah said about the Ridgewood Trail incident.
The woman is now undergoing treatment for rabies.
There are now signs in both areas warning residents about rabies.
Anyone in a half-mile radius of the locations is urged to have their pets vaccinated for rabies and to be on the lookout for wild animals behaving strangely.
"Foxes, raccoons or skunks, they'll have a tendency to have a drunk attitude, wobbling, no sense of direction," Farah said.
Farah is warning people to keep their garbage cans secured and to avoid leaving any food outside that will attract wild animals.
