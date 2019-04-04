  • 'I can't get to my kids' Neighbors evacuated after gunman barricades himself in house

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - People in the Henry County subdivision where two police officers were shot and a man barricaded himself in a house, had to be evacuated Thursday as the situation unfolded. 

    Investigators blocked off the entrance to the Eagle Ridge subdivision for most of the day.

    Several neighbors told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot they had to wait at a nearby gas station until police would let them get to their homes. 

    Farrah James said she needed to get home to her three children. 

    “I have spoken with them. They’re just … they’re scared. They’re scared, and they should be,” James said. 

    She told Elliot she doesn’t know how far they are from where the SWAT standoff was going on. 

    Shortly after 4 p.m., investigators reopened Flippen Road nearby but were still blocking access to the subdivision.

