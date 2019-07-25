Help Channel 2 'Stuff the Bus' this Saturday

ATLANTA - Every year we ask for your help to send homeless children and kids living in group homes back to school. And each year, you bring the supplies that help put a smile on a child's face.
"The reason we do 'Stuff the Bus' is because there are thousands of children who need more support," said Channel 2's Linda Stouffer.
Stuff the Bus helps students show up not just prepared but confident. Having that backpack, and feeling good and walking into school with that confidence, it makes you feel like you can do everything.
You can help us Stuff the Bus on Saturday, July 27.
Just drop off new book bags and school supplies at our seven locations across greater Atlanta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WSB-TV
- 1601 W. Peachtree St. N.E., Atlanta
The following Kroger locations:
- 2875 N. Decatur Road, Decatur
- 6555 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
- 3425 Cascade Road S.W., Atlanta
- 5664 Jonesboro Road, Lake City
American Signature Furniture
- 840 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway N.W., Kennesaw
Delta Community Credit Union/Kroger
- 6766 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton
Suggested donations:
- NEW book bags (especially for middle & high school)
- Wide and college-ruled paper
- Spiral notebooks
- Three-ring binders
- Two-pocket folders
- Calculators
- Pens
- Markers
- Rulers
- Crayons
- Scissors
About Children’s Restoration Network
CRN was founded in 1993 to address the lack of services for homeless children. Today the nonprofit works with more than 300 shelters and group homes around metro Atlanta.
