Heightened safety measures at UGA following conviction of Laken Riley’s murderer

ATHENS, Ga. — More safety improvements have been made at the University of Georgia following the murder of nursing student Laken Riley.

“I’m speechless usually when I think about it. It’s unbelievable,” UGA parent Shelley Heffner told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. “She should’ve been able to go for a run, but that’s not the world we live in,” Heffner added.

Student Rachel Dantes-Palmer said she was near the running trails at Lake Herrick when police found Riley’s body in February 2024.

“I haven’t run since because it’s unsafe. I’m a small young woman so if I had been caught in a sticky situation, I don’t know how I would’ve gotten out of it,” Rachel Dantes Palmer told Washington.

To make people feel safer, UGA detailed its $7.3 million boost in security at the school.

“I think it’s a good effort, but there’s more that can be done,” said Palmer.

In addition to emergency stations with cameras, UGA installed more camera systems across the campus. There are also more overnight transportation options and a 21% increase in UGA police officers.

“Anything they can do to get access to students quicker if something so disturbing were to happen,” Heffner explained.

Some community safety groups said they want the security cameras on campus integrated with the police department’s system.

They believe more integration would help police better track dangerous people.

