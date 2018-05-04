Heavy traffic expected as Shaky Knees Festival kicks off

ATLANTA - Expect heavy traffic in Midtown Atlanta as the Shaky Knees Festival kicks off at 11:30 a.m. in Atlanta’s Central Park on Friday and lasts through the weekend.
Festival-goers should enjoy sunny skies and warm temperatures Friday and through the end of the festival.
If the temperature reaches 84 degrees Friday, it will be the warmest in about seven months, Severe Weather Team 2 said.
There is no chance of rain in the metro area until Saturday, which has a 20 percent chance of scattered showers at night, starting around 11 p.m.
