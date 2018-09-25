ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton is tracking heavy rain moving through parts of metro Atlanta this morning.
The showers are in Carroll and Douglas counties. Minton said the rain is moving toward the north.
We're using the world's most powerful radar to track the showers throughout the morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Minton said the rain could cause ponding on the roads, which could be trouble for drivers for their morning commute.
The chance for rain remains through the rest of the week.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on possible severe weather]
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}