Saturday will see bands of heavy rain move across north Georgia throughout the morning, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
There is no severe weather risk this morning, but the risk will increase overnight Saturday.
"While rain chances diminish this afternoon, I am tracking an isolated strong storm risk by tonight," Monahan said.
Ahead of a cold front, storm energy will increase a bit across especially west Georgia late tonight.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 1, 2018
We'll watch the risk of an isolated strong or severe storm.
No severe weather risk this morning, but we do have a risk of an isolated strong/severe storm overnight into tomorrow morning.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 1, 2018
While the rain will stick around Saturday morning, it will not stop an Atlanta holiday tradition. The 38th Annual Children's Christmas Parade will march on, rain or shine.
But if you are heading to the SEC Championship, come prepared with rain gear for tailgating.
