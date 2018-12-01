  • Heavy rain moving across north Georgia; chance of storms increases tonight

    Grab those umbrellas, Georgia!

    Saturday will see bands of heavy rain move across north Georgia throughout the morning, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

    There is no severe weather risk this morning, but the risk will increase overnight Saturday. 

    "While rain chances diminish this afternoon, I am tracking an isolated strong storm risk by tonight," Monahan said.

    While the rain will stick around Saturday morning, it will not stop an Atlanta holiday tradition. The 38th Annual Children's Christmas Parade will march on, rain or shine.

    But if you are heading to the SEC Championship, come prepared with rain gear for tailgating. 

