Heavy rain is on the way to cool you down

ATLANTA - After several days of record-breaking heat, rain is on the way.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers for your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Meteorologist Karen Minton said that there will be heavy rain in some areas.
Coming up at 5:09am on @wsbtv I'll show when rain will reach your neighborhood. Meantime here are the rain totals possible through Sunday. Updates all morning on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/BK2uwIvH70— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 15, 2018
