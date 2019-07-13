If you have outdoor plans this afternoon and evening, you'll want to keep an umbrella handy. Showers are starting to pick up and move across north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says we could see more scattered storms this afternoon and evening.
There is a low Level 1 threat for severe storms for parts of east Georgia. The main threats will be for heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
Low end threat for isolated severe storms for far east Georgia this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are main threats. pic.twitter.com/AsyeSUG3Jc— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) July 13, 2019
We'll be tracking the rain and potential storms moving through your neighborhood on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Sunday will be a bit dryer with a 30% chance for showers and storms and highs near 90°. Rain chances will be 30-40% through next week.
The exception is Tuesday, when it will be mainly dry.
