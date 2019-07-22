  • Heads up! Heavy rain, storms chance increases this week

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After a drier Sunday, the chance for rain is increasing this week. 

    It's been a rollercoaster few days for showers. Many areas saw rain at various points Saturday but many dried out Sunday. 

    But that's changing beginning today. 

    There is a level 1 threat level for parts of north Georgia for Monday. It includes chance for severe storms.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the chance for rain increases today, and then is as high as 80 percent for Tuesday.

    We'll take you through the active weather forecast for this week, and when you could see rain and storms in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

