ATLANTA - After a drier Sunday, the chance for rain is increasing this week.
It's been a rollercoaster few days for showers. Many areas saw rain at various points Saturday but many dried out Sunday.
But that's changing beginning today.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV Weather App for storms in your neighborhood]
There is a level 1 threat level for parts of north Georgia for Monday. It includes chance for severe storms.
Heads up north Georgia mountains -- chance for an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm is in your forecast for the afternoon!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 22, 2019
I'm updating much more widespread rain chances tomorrow -- now on @wsbtv! pic.twitter.com/LZxg6QNwUI
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the chance for rain increases today, and then is as high as 80 percent for Tuesday.
We'll take you through the active weather forecast for this week, and when you could see rain and storms in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Gooooooood Monday morning! After a drier day yesterday, I'm tracking increasing rain chances by tomorrow.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 22, 2019
BUT... on the other side of that -- some unusually dry air for this time of year!
See you at 4:30am on Channel 2! @wsbtv
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}