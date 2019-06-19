  • Heads up! Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta is closed due to gas leak

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There is a big traffic issue growing in Midtown Atlanta this afternoon after a gas leak closed a busy portion of Peachtree Street.

    The road is closed between 14th and 15th streets, and it's a recipe for disaster during the lunchtime rush. 

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows workers using heavy equipment to open up the road. 

    It's unclear when the area will reopen. Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

