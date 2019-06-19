Heads up! Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta is closed due to gas leak

ATLANTA - There is a big traffic issue growing in Midtown Atlanta this afternoon after a gas leak closed a busy portion of Peachtree Street.
The road is closed between 14th and 15th streets, and it's a recipe for disaster during the lunchtime rush.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows workers using heavy equipment to open up the road.
It's unclear when the area will reopen. Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.
TRAVEL ADVISORY; Peachtree St is CLOSED due to a gas leak between 14th and 15th St. Traffic is being detoured to Spring St (southbound) and W Peachtree St (northbound). https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/UmSrBMIeWo— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 19, 2019
