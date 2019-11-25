ATLANTA - This year is expected to be the busiest for Thanksgiving travel since 2005.
More than 55 million Americans are planning to trek 50 miles or further for Thanksgiving this year, according to AAA’s annual travel forecast.
That’s a 2.9% uptick from last year and puts this year on track to be the second busiest travel season since AAA started tracking the volume in 2000, surpassed only by the record-breaking numbers in 2005.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
