  • Heads up! Get ready for busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2005

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - This year is expected to be the busiest for Thanksgiving travel since 2005. 

    More than 55 million Americans are planning to trek 50 miles or further for Thanksgiving this year, according to AAA’s annual travel forecast.

    That’s a 2.9% uptick from last year and puts this year on track to be the second busiest travel season since AAA started tracking the volume in 2000, surpassed only by the record-breaking numbers in 2005.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is LIVE with a look at the best and worst times to be on the roads, all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories