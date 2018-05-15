0 Head of GBI says string of officer-involved shootings affecting agents

GEORGIA - The head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a string of officer-involved shootings is affecting his agents.

Officials with the agency told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez there have been 14 officer-involved shootings in the last 18 days.

"Our agents are stressed, there's no question about it," said Vernon Keenan, the director of the GBI.

Keenan made it clear that these are "priority cases" and said his team of investigators know there is no room for error when it comes to police -involved shootings.

TRENDING STORIES:

Keenan said his team of investigators are under a great deal of stress given their caseloads especially when, this top law enforcement agency in the state works hundreds of other cases.

“We average 300 death cases a year. We work child molestation, we work child abuse, crimes against the elderly,” he said.

The difference now?

Keenan said the number of shootings have steadily inched upward for the past 3 years.

Last year the GBI investigated 88 officer involved shootings. Since January, they have worked 37.

“Each case is different in its complexity. Each case, will dictate how many resources will have to be deployed by the GBI to conduct investigation,” Keenan said.

While it’s important to note police agencies aren't required to request the GBI to look into officer-involved shootings when they occur, many have requested the agency's assistance in the interest of transparency.

They told us because of “the climate we’re in when it comes to police shootings," they deem them “priority cases.”

“It’s a very structured process for the purpose of preventing their bringing an error in the investigation, because the cases are so serious. There is no margin of error when you’re doing a officer-involved shooting case," Keenan said.

Of the 14 police-involved shootings all of those cases are currently open investigations.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.